Rain is on the way, then a windy Wednesday

Cloudy skies with showers this morning, turning to widespread rainfall this afternoon, evening. Rain will turn to showers overnight as windy conditions develop Wednesday. Breezy and cloudy with scattered coastal showers through Thursday.
Tuesday: Cloudy skies with showers, light rain, 50-90 percent. Showers will start the day turning to rain this afternoon. Afternoon highs in the 50s. Cloudy with showers overnight, becoming breezy.
Wednesday: Breezy and cloudy with scattered coastal showers. Showers possible along our beaches under the increasing northeast flow, 20-30 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 40s. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Cloudy and breezy overnight.
Looking ahead: Windy conditions Wednesday and Thursday, with the chance of showers, rain through Friday. Another cold weekend with Freeze to Hard Freeze watches/warnings likely.
7am 43
8am 44
9am 45
10am 48
11am 52
12pm 54
3pm 58
5pm 56
8pm 50
10pm 48
11pm 47
Sunrise: 7:21 am
Sunset: 5:57 pm