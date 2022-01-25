Rain is on the way, then a windy Wednesday

Cloudy skies with showers this morning, turning to widespread rainfall this afternoon, evening. Rain will turn to showers overnight as windy conditions develop Wednesday. Breezy and cloudy with scattered coastal showers through Thursday.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies with showers, light rain, 50-90 percent. Showers will start the day turning to rain this afternoon. Afternoon highs in the 50s. Cloudy with showers overnight, becoming breezy.

Wednesday: Breezy and cloudy with scattered coastal showers. Showers possible along our beaches under the increasing northeast flow, 20-30 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 40s. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Cloudy and breezy overnight.

Looking ahead: Windy conditions Wednesday and Thursday, with the chance of showers, rain through Friday. Another cold weekend with Freeze to Hard Freeze watches/warnings likely.

7am 43

8am 44

9am 45

10am 48

11am 52

12pm 54

3pm 58

5pm 56

8pm 50

10pm 48

11pm 47

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 5:57 pm