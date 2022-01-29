Round three of a weekend winter blast

Happy Saturday! We’re waking up to another round of cold temperatures in the low to mid 30s inland and upper 30s low 40s along the coast.

A wind advisory continues until 10am while winds blow out of the northwest 10-15 mph. This will leave “feel-like” temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up!

Sunshine will fill our skies today but don’t let that fool you, daytime highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s today. Feel-like temperatures will sit in the upper 30s low 40s throughout the afternoon, so grab that coat before heading out.

The big change will be tonight.

Morning lows on Sunday morning will continue to drop into the mid to low 20s inland and upper 20s low 30s along the beaches. As a result our first hard freeze warning of the season has been issued inland with a freeze warning along the coast.

This is exactly why we are calling this weekend a Weather Authority Alert weekend.

Sunday will slowly warm up in the upper 50s by mid afternoon and temperatures in the 60s and 70s will return later in the workweek.