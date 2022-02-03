We are in a beautiful weather bubble

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – And at some point our bubble will “pop”.

We had a high of 75° on Wednesday and today and Friday we will see even milder afternoons. Winds will become southerly and then southwesterly. This will push daytime temperatures into the low 80s by Friday. Skies will be hazy sunny, with southeasterly winds up to 20 mph. This will keep the beaches chillier than inland areas. By Friday evening, thundershowers will roll from Southern Georgia into North Florida and this is when our warm weather bubble will “pop”.

This weekend, will not (at all) be awesome, but it will still be a little better than the past couple of weekends.

The forecast models are challenged by a dramatic separation of winter cold and spring warmth. The battle ground will be moving right over Jacksonville Friday night and this means our local temperatures will be much chillier Saturday and Sunday.

The next challenge will be how much rain will fall Saturday night.

Sigh, old man winter snatches another weekend from us.

Friday evening it ends...