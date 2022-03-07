Near record highs today, rain returns this week

A warm start to the week with much needed rain returning. Our yards and gardens are parched with the current deficit around 3.5 inches since January 1. Near record highs with increasing southwesterly wind this afternoon. A slight chance of showers will develop Tuesday with increasing rain chances through the week.

Today: Breezy and warm with near record highs. Record high today 87 set in 1961. Afternoon highs under partly cloudy skies in the mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Mild night with patchy fog. Wind: SW 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with showers possible mainly south of I-10, 30-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s with patchy fog. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rain chances increasing during the afternoon, overnight. Afternoon highs in the low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy showers. Wind SW/SE 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: A warm start to the week then turning cloudy and wet. Much needed rain returns late Tuesday then becomes widespread through Saturday. When the rain ends, much colder temperatures return Sunday.

Sunrise: 6:46 am

Sunset: 6:30 pm