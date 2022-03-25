53º
wjxt logo

LIVE

Weather

Grab your sunglasses, the weekend is looking bright

Sunny skies, sunglasses and mile wide smiles

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

Tags: Forecast
WEEKEND

Happy Fri-yay! We’re in for a great weekend for planting, pruning, car washes or just being lazy in the sun.

Friday Night: Clear and chilly overnight with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s.

Saturday: Clear skies with chilly temperatures will start the day with wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Afternoon highs in the 70s inland with upper 60s to low 70s along the beaches. Wind NW 10-15 mph. Clear skies, light wind overnight.

Looking ahead: Sunny skies continue Sunday with mild temperatures to start the work week.

5pm 74

8pm 67

10pm 62

11pm 60

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 7:41 pm

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

The Morning Show forecaster, comic foil, culinary expert, home improvement expert and beer connoisseur.

email

facebook

twitter

Danielle forecasts the weather on the weekends and reports on climate, environment and other issues during the week

email

facebook

twitter