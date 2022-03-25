Grab your sunglasses, the weekend is looking bright

Happy Fri-yay! We’re in for a great weekend for planting, pruning, car washes or just being lazy in the sun.

Friday Night: Clear and chilly overnight with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s.

Saturday: Clear skies with chilly temperatures will start the day with wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Afternoon highs in the 70s inland with upper 60s to low 70s along the beaches. Wind NW 10-15 mph. Clear skies, light wind overnight.

Looking ahead: Sunny skies continue Sunday with mild temperatures to start the work week.

5pm 74

8pm 67

10pm 62

11pm 60

Sunrise: 7:24 am

Sunset: 7:41 pm