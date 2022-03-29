A foggy start followed by sunny skies

Dense fog advisory through 9am then sunny and seasonal with a cool onshore breeze.

Another sunny afternoon with near seasonal afternoon highs today. Clear and cool conditions tonight with patchy fog forming inland. Dry weather continues under partly cloudy skies Wednesday. Afternoon highs will climb to above seasonal averages. Rain chances increase late Thursday.

Today: Sunny and mild today. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind NE 5-15 mph. Mostly clear with patchy fog inland tonight.

Wednesday: Patchy fog under mostly clear skies with morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer with upper 70s along our sandy shores, 80s inland. Wind: SE 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy and cool overnight with patchy fog possible inland.

Looking ahead: Warm and dry weather continues Wednesday. Rain chances will increase late Thursday and continue unsettled through the end of the week. Models are split with the weekend forecast. Best case as of now, showers Friday and Saturday, clearing Sunday.

7am 55

8am 56

9am 61

10am 66

11am 71

12pm 74

3 pm 78

5pm 76

8pm 70

10pm 66

11pm 65

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 7:44 pm