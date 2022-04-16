Morning fog makes way for above average temperatures and showers

Good morning! We’re waking up to areas of patchy dense fog and lows in the mild 60s.

Our early morning fog will lift leaving us with partly sunny skies and above average highs in the upper 80s.... close to 90 in some spots! A chance for isolated showers will pop up Saturday later afternoon/evening. These storms will have the potential to pack the punch with gusty winds and brief downpours.

Clouds will roll in overnight into Sunday morning with lows in the upper 60s.

Easter Sunday will be a warm day with a few clouds and our chance for showers and thunderstorms increasing after lunch. If you have Easter plans outside you’ll likely want to get them before the 1-2 o’clock timeframe. Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

It’s a great weekend to download that Weather Authority App! With our off and on showers you’ll want that extra heads up if you have an egg hunt planned for the kids.

Our chance for showers and storms will roll into Monday with a 50% rain chance and highs in the low 80s.

Sunshine will slowly return Tuesday with a bit of a breeze and seasonal temperatures in the seasonal upper 70s.