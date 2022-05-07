A steamy Saturday on tap before a cooler week ahead

Happy Saturday! After a stormy night we’re slowly drying out and clearing out. We’ll see a small chance for a lingering shower through late morning as a cold front sinks south today.

By this afternoon the sun will come out in full force with temperatures trending well above average in the high 80s for most. Winds will pick up out of the west at 18-25 mph gusts 35+ possible. Hold on to your hats!

Behind the front we’ll be a bit cooler (closer to seasonal!) for Sunday! Day time highs will only climb into the mid to low 80s for Mother’s Day with sunny skies. A perfect warm day to celebrate mom.

We’ll continue this cooling trend into the workweek with highs on Monday only in the upper 70s. Temperatures back into the low 80s will return by mid week with sunny skies.