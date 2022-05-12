Partly cloudy with showers possible late, Spring will start feeling like summer

Breezy again this afternoon with a slight chance of afternoon showers. High Surf and a High Risk of Rip Currents continue through late tomorrow. Becoming partly cloudy with the chance of showers increasing late this afternoon and overnight tonight.

Today: Temperatures continue to hover just below our seasonal averages with windy conditions. Chance of showers for mainly coastal counties and across southeast Georgia after 3 pm, 20 percent. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind N/NE 15-20 mph with occasional gusts.

Friday: Not as windy under partly cloudy skies with scattered showers, 30-60 percent. Wake up temperatures will be a little warmer with widespread 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind E/SE 5-15 mph. Slight chance of showers overnight.

Looking ahead: Clouds return today with a chance of showers late this afternoon through Friday. Warmer but not as windy this weekend. An active seabreeze will bring a few afternoon showers. Lunar eclipse late Sunday night through early Monday morning.

Rip Currents risk remains high.

Pollen: 4.4: Moderate, Oak, Grasses, Hickory

7am 56

8am 60

9am 69

10 am 71

12pm 76

3 pm 78

5pm 77

8pm 72

10pm 70

11pm 69

Sunrise: 6:36 am

Sunset: 8:12 pm