Partly cloudy with showers possible late, Spring will start feeling like summer

Breezy again this afternoon with a slight chance of afternoon showers. High Surf and a High Risk of Rip Currents continue through late tomorrow. Becoming partly cloudy with the chance of showers increasing late this afternoon and overnight tonight.
Today: Temperatures continue to hover just below our seasonal averages with windy conditions. Chance of showers for mainly coastal counties and across southeast Georgia after 3 pm, 20 percent. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind N/NE 15-20 mph with occasional gusts.
Friday: Not as windy under partly cloudy skies with scattered showers, 30-60 percent. Wake up temperatures will be a little warmer with widespread 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind E/SE 5-15 mph. Slight chance of showers overnight.
Looking ahead: Clouds return today with a chance of showers late this afternoon through Friday. Warmer but not as windy this weekend. An active seabreeze will bring a few afternoon showers. Lunar eclipse late Sunday night through early Monday morning.
Rip Currents risk remains high.
Pollen: 4.4: Moderate, Oak, Grasses, Hickory
7am 56
8am 60
9am 69
10 am 71
12pm 76
3 pm 78
5pm 77
8pm 72
10pm 70
11pm 69
Sunrise: 6:36 am
Sunset: 8:12 pm