Partly cloudy with showers possible late, Spring will start feeling like summer

Lunar Eclipse Sunday night

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY

Breezy again this afternoon with a slight chance of afternoon showers.  High Surf and a High Risk of Rip Currents continue through late tomorrow.  Becoming partly cloudy with the chance of showers increasing late this afternoon and overnight tonight.

Today:  Temperatures continue to hover just below our seasonal averages with windy conditions.  Chance of showers for mainly coastal counties and across southeast Georgia after 3 pm, 20 percent.  Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy shores.  Wind N/NE 15-20 mph with occasional gusts.

Friday:  Not as windy under partly cloudy skies with scattered showers, 30-60 percent.  Wake up temperatures will be a little warmer with widespread 60s.  Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.  Wind E/SE 5-15 mph.  Slight chance of showers overnight.

Looking ahead:  Clouds return today with a chance of showers late this afternoon through Friday.  Warmer but not as windy this weekend.  An active seabreeze will bring a few afternoon showers.  Lunar eclipse late Sunday night through early Monday morning.

Rip Currents risk remains high.

Pollen:  4.4: Moderate, Oak, Grasses, Hickory

7am 56

8am 60

9am 69

10 am 71

12pm 76

3 pm 78

5pm 77

8pm 72

10pm 70

11pm 69

Sunrise: 6:36 am

Sunset:  8:12 pm

