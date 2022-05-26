Summer-like heat ahead of next cold front

Happy Thursday! We’re in for another summer-like day with partly cloudy skies and daytime highs in the upper 80s close to that 90° mark. Rain chances will creep in tonight and last through Friday. We’ll slowly dry out just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a smidge of sunshine possible during the afternoon as daytime highs climb into the upper 80s low 90s. Winds will sit out of the southeast at 5-10mph. Rain chances will be low at a 10%-20%.

Friday: As a cold front moves in we’ll increase our rain chances with cloudy skies, highs in the mid 80s. Showers and storms will move in on I-75 first by mid morning/afternoon before tracking east by late afternoon/evening. A few strong storms are possible.

This Weekend: Showers will fade by Saturday morning, making for a hot and mostly sunny weekend with highs near 90. Some perfect summer weather for all the events happening around town!

Rip Current Risk: Moderate