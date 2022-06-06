Scattered showers with storms, hotter days ahead

Mother Nature is turning on the sprinklers today. An increasing chance of showers and storms this afternoon as highs climb to less than seasonal averages under cloudy skies. Hot and mainly dry days to follow.

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms, 30-60 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s inland, low to mid 80s along our beaches. Showers with storms, some locally heavy mainly after the lunch hour. Wind E/NE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Hot and mainly dry with limited late day storms, 10-20 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s inland, 70s along the beaches. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, mid to upper 80s along our sandy shores. Wind NE/SE 5-10 mph. Mostly clear and calm overnight with patchy fog.

Looking ahead: Hot and mainly dry the rest of the week. Near record highs Thursday and Friday.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

7am 71

8am 74

9am 80

10 am 82

12pm 86

3 pm 87

5pm 84

8pm 80

10pm 78

11pm 77

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:26 pm