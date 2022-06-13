NHC tracking cluster of storms in Southwestern Caribbean

All eyes are drawn to the Southwestern Caribbean where a unorganized cluster of thunderstorms could potentially develop over the next week. Development chances are low.

NHC UPDATE:

An area of low pressure is expected to develop by the middle part of this week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some slow development of this system is possible while it drifts generally northwestward off the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...30 percent.