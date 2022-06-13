90º

NHC tracking cluster of storms in Southwestern Caribbean

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

NHC Tropical Outlook (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

All eyes are drawn to the Southwestern Caribbean where a unorganized cluster of thunderstorms could potentially develop over the next week. Development chances are low.

NHC UPDATE:

An area of low pressure is expected to develop by the middle part of this week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some slow development of this system is possible while it drifts generally northwestward off the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...30 percent.

About the Author:

Danielle forecasts the weather on the weekends and reports on climate, environment and other issues during the week

