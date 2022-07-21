Triple digit heat index with late day storms

Triple digit heat index with scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Feels Like temperatures will range form 100-105 degrees. Showers and storms will get a later start today with less overall coverage. Locally heavy rain fall, isolated flooding and strong wind gusts remain the main hazards.

Today: Showers with storms, some locally heavy, 30-40 percent. Showers, storms will spread across NE FL and SE GA through the afternoon then fade around sunset. Highs in the low 90 inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures 100-105 degrees. Wind SW/S 10-15 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot with showers, storms, 30-50 percent. A mild, muggy morning with patchy fog and wake up temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, some locally heavy. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Feels Like 100-106. Wind S 5-15 mph.

Ad

Looking ahead: Weekend forecast includes more of the same summer pattern. Late day showers with storms, some locally heavy.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, Low for SE GA

7am 72

8am 76

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 90

3pm 94

5pm 92

8pm 85

10pm 83

11pm 82

Sunrise: 6:39 am

Sunset: 8:27 pm