Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 counties, urges Floridians to prepare

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday evening declared a state of emergency for 24 counties that could be in the path of Tropical Depression 9, which is forecast to strengthen in the coming days.

Additionally, DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall emergency declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. It will make available resources and support and free up funding sources for emergency protective measures.

Under the order, the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.

“Today, I signed an executive order issuing a state of emergency due to the threat of Tropical Depression 9,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”

The state of emergency includes the following counties:

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Collier

DeSoto

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lee

Manatee

Martin

Miami-Dade

Monroe

Okeechobee

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

St. Lucie

In response to the state of emergency, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody activated the price gouging hotline Friday.