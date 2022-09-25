Sunny and seasonal to round out the weekend

Happy Sunday!

We’re settling into a warm and sunny Sunday to round out our weekend. Daytime highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s with winds out of the east 5-10 mph.

Overnight: Mostly dry with lows dipping into the upper 60s low 70s.

Looking ahead: The week will start hot in the 90s Monday with only isolated showers Tuesday. There is still a risk with what will become Hurricane Ian in the Gulf early next week. It is expected to become more powerful than before reaching Category 4 strength by Tuesday a couple of hundred miles west of Key West, FL. Models have shifted farther off the coast of Tampa Bay with more time over hot Gulf water. Increasing landfall risk farther north of Tampa Bay with potential to shift toward Panhandle. The odds of tropical storm force winds are lower locally Thursday but onshore winds and rain will likely cause some weather issues. There is still some uncertainty on the impacts in JAX but the trend may be shifting to the Panhandle and Big Bend for the greatest hurricane risks.