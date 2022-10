Highs reach the low 80s today with sunny skies and northwest to north winds 5-10 mph.

The real feel of Autumn is ahead with most nights dipping down into the 50s for overnight lows.

A dry cold front will move south of our area through tonight which will kick up the winds Monday and Tuesday and drop daytime highs to the mid 70s.

Tuesday is the only chance for rain next week when light showers in the breezy NE flow could impact the costal areas. Highs return to the 80s Wednesday.