Something swirling in the southern Gulf of Mexico

From the NHC: A trough of low pressure over southeastern Mexico is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche and adjacent land areas. This system is forecast to move slowly northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later this morning. Environmental conditions are expected to conducive for some development, and a tropical depression could from within the next day or two while the system meanders over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. After that time, increasing upper-level winds are likely to hinder additional development. Regardless of formation, heavy rainfall is expected over portions of southern Mexico during the next couple of days. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance this afternoon if necessary.

Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent

Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent