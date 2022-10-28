Cloudy, windy with showers and more to come this weekend

Batten down the hatches! Cloudy skies with showers early. Becoming windy with scattered showers through the day. Cloudy skies with showers overnight. Showers will continue Saturday with most along our coastal counties and south of I-10. Slightly below normal temperatures today and Saturday with warmer temperatures Sunday.
Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, 20 percent. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind NNE 10-20 with gusts to 30 mph.
Saturday: Coastal county showers with breezy conditions, 20-30 percent. Showers possible early with wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph with stronger gusts.
Looking ahead: Warmer Sunday and Monday with a slight chance of showers.
7am 66
8am 67
9am 69
10am 72
11am 73
12pm 75
3pm 76
5pm 73
8pm 70
10pm 68
11pm 67
Sunrise: 7:38 am
Sunset: 6:42 pm