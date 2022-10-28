Cloudy, windy with showers and more to come this weekend

Batten down the hatches! Cloudy skies with showers early. Becoming windy with scattered showers through the day. Cloudy skies with showers overnight. Showers will continue Saturday with most along our coastal counties and south of I-10. Slightly below normal temperatures today and Saturday with warmer temperatures Sunday.

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, 20 percent. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind NNE 10-20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Saturday: Coastal county showers with breezy conditions, 20-30 percent. Showers possible early with wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind: NE 10-15 mph with stronger gusts.

Looking ahead: Warmer Sunday and Monday with a slight chance of showers.

7am 66

8am 67

9am 69

10am 72

11am 73

12pm 75

3pm 76

5pm 73

8pm 70

10pm 68

11pm 67

Sunrise: 7:38 am

Sunset: 6:42 pm