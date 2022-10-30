Late night storms for Putnam and Flagler counties phase out

Now that the Georgia/Florida game is over, there will be overcast and temperatures into the mid 60s overnight. Storms in Putnam and Flagler counties phase out into the early morning

Sunday afternoon the temperature will peak near the high 70s or low 80s.

There is a low chance for rain Sunday early in the morning, off the coast and near the Florida/Georgia border between 8 am and 2 pm. However, most of the isolated rain will be offshore.

I do NOT recommend swimming in the ocean this weekend due to a dangerous rip current risk with rough surf.