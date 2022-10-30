67º

Late night storms for Putnam and Flagler counties phase out

Dense fog possible during early morning Sunday

Jenese Harris, Reporter/weekend anchor

Late night storms (WJXT TV)

Now that the Georgia/Florida game is over, there will be overcast and temperatures into the mid 60s overnight. Storms in Putnam and Flagler counties phase out into the early morning

Sunday afternoon the temperature will peak near the high 70s or low 80s.

There is a low chance for rain Sunday early in the morning, off the coast and near the Florida/Georgia border between 8 am and 2 pm. However, most of the isolated rain will be offshore.

I do NOT recommend swimming in the ocean this weekend due to a dangerous rip current risk with rough surf.

