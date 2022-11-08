Where to find sandbags ahead of Nicole, nor’easter

Ahead of a tropical system and a nor’easter expected to pack a one-two punch on Florida’s coast later this week, some local counties are offering sandbags for their residents.

St. Johns County

St. Johns County is providing free sandbags at three locations starting on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 9 starting at 8 a.m.

Windswept Acres Park - 5335 SR A1A South

North Beach Park - 3721 Coastal Highway

Palm Valley - Underneath the Palm Valley Bridge on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway

Residents will need to bring their own shovels and are responsible for filling up to 20 bags per person.

The city of St. Augustine is also urging residents to prepare for flooding that is expected to exceed between 2 to 3 feet above street level in low-lying areas as early as Wednesday.

Returning on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 8 a.m., the city of St. Augustine again will provide free sandbags until 12 p.m. or until the supply is depleted at Francis Field, located at 25 West Castillo Dr.

The sand and the bags are free of charge and there is a limit of 20 bags per person. Members of the public must provide their own transportation and shovels and are responsible for filling their own bags.

Vehicles should enter Francis Field from the west off Riberia St. and follow directions. The service will continue until the supply is depleted or the weather deteriorates until it is unsafe to do so.

Flagler County

Flagler County officials opened a sandbag distribution location for the barrier island.

The storm is expected to bring elevated winds and higher tides and surf.

Residents could pick up the sandbags at the following location on Tuesday:

Bay Drive Park – 30 Bay Drive, The Hammock – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies are gone

Residents were limited to 10 sandbags per household.

Nassau County

Nassau County is continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole. While it’s still too early to determine the exact impacts of the storm locally, preparations are taking place to ensure we are ready. At a minimum, Nassau County is expected to be impacted by storm surge.

Nassau County residents living in low-lying and/or flood prone areas should begin preparing now. The County will have sandbags available at two locations:

Yulee Road Department: 86200 Gene Lasserre Boulevard, Yulee, FL 32097

Hilliard Road Department: 37356 Pea Farm Road, Hilliard, FL 32046

Both sites will be open beginning at 12 p.m. Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, the sites will be open from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bags are pre-filled and ready for pickup. Public Works personnel will be onsite to assist you. You will be required to show proof of residency.

If you have any questions, please contact Nassau County Emergency Management at 904-548-0900.

All updates and information related to the storm can be found at www.OneNassau.com.

Follow Emergency Management on social media at www.facebook.com/NassauEM or at www.twitter.com/NassauEM.

Clay County

Sandbags will be available starting Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The county will continue to offer bags until they’re gone or if it becomes unsafe for employees to be in the conditions. The county will refill the sites with sand as needed.

You can pick up sandbags at the following locations:

4387 Lakeshore Dr., Fleming Island

25 Roderico Avenue, Green Cove Springs

Keystone City Hall for bags, and sand will be at Keystone Beach

555 South Lawerence Blvd, Keystone Heights

1086 Fromhart Street, Orange Park (Orange Park Athletic Association)

Sandbags are limited to 10 bags per person.

You will have to fill up your own bags. Please bring your own shovel.

Glynn County

The city of Brunswick said public works will have supplies to assemble sandbags at 204 Old Jesup Road on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sandbags will be available for city residents who provide a valid ID with a Brunswick city address.

According to the city, people in lower-lying areas should ensure they have the proper supplies they need to prevent major flooding damages to their property. The city asks those who received sandbags during Hurricane Ian to continue to utilize those sandbags during Tropical Storm Nicole.

If you live in a flood-prone area, stay alert and watch for flooding.