Voluntary evacuation orders for portions of Nassau County ahead of Nicole

Nassau County announced at 9 a.m. Wednesday that voluntary evacuations have been ordered for Zones A & D in the county.

Zone A includes Amelia Island’s beaches and low areas, and Zone D includes Nassauville, Blackrock, Pirates Wood and Chester.

A shelter was opened at the Callahan multi-use facility located at 543350 US Highway 1 in Callahan. The shelter is for both general population and those with special needs. Residents should bring their ID, insurance card, emergency contacts and primary care provider information. Transportation can be provided by contacting the Emergency Operations call center at 904-548-0900.

Strong wind gusts are expected in the coastal areas starting Wednesday. Sustained Tropical Storm Force winds are expected through Friday morning. Secure loose objects and be prepared for possible power outages, officials warned.

Nassau County declared a local State of Emergency, effective at 3 p.m. Tuesday, in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole.

County government offices will be closed Thursday and will remain closed Friday as they were scheduled to be for Veterans Day.

The area had already begun experiencing dangerous riptides, and as a result, double red flags have been placed along the beach. Residents are urged to stay out of the water. This includes swimming, boats, jet skis, and other watercraft.

Coastal flooding is expected. If you flooded in Irma or Ian, prepare for flooding during this event. The estimated potential for flooding is expected to be 3-6 feet.

Nassau County and the city of Fernandina Beach are closely monitoring the tides and may intermittently suspend beach driving as tides approach the dunes. This applies to Seaside Park in the city of Fernandina Beach, and the county’s beach driving areas at Peters Point, Scott Road and American Beach. At this time, the county has no information related to beaches within the State Park on the south end of Amelia Island.

If you have any questions, please call 904-548-0900.

Fernandina Beach

The city of Fernandina Beach declared a Local State of Emergency on Tuesday in response to Tropical Storm Nicole.

All city government operations will continue as scheduled until further notice.

The beach entrance to Seaside Park will close Tuesday evening and most likely remain closed until Friday.

Ocean Rescue is in the process of changing all flags in Nassau County to double red.

Schools

Schools in the Nassau County School District will be CLOSED on Thursday, Nov. 10.

As a reminder, schools are CLOSED on Friday, November 11 for Veterans Day.

All afterschool activities will be canceled for Nov. 9 & Nov. 10.

The district will continue to provide updates through Parentlink and social media.

Damage reporting

If you wish to report damage to property as a result of the storm please use this form or email photos to NCEM@nassauso.com

If the damage you notice may be life-threatening or dangerous to public safety (e.g., live power lines down, large branches or other debris in the road) please call 904-225-5174 or 9-1-1 so that emergency personnel can be dispatched to secure the area.

Trash pickup

Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, Waste Management will suspend collection service Thursday, Nov. 10.

Thursday customers will be serviced on Friday, and Friday customers will be serviced on Saturday.