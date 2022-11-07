St. Johns County issues voluntary evacuation for coastal areas in preparation of Nicole

In anticipation of the effects from Nicole, voluntary evacuations will be in effect starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday for coastal areas of St. Johns County, county officials announced.

That includes the entire city of St. Augustine and the city of St. Augustine Beach, as well as St. Johns County residents who live in flood-prone areas, on waterfront property, in mobile homes and in RVs.

St. Johns County will open two shelters starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The county is prepared to open additional shelters as needed. The following shelters will be open to the public:

Health and Human Services Department (Special medical needs) at 200 San Sebastian View in St. Augustine

Solomon Calhoun Community Center (General population and pet-friendly) at 1300 Duval Street in St. Augustine

While shelters provide safety throughout the storm, residents must bring supplies to maintain personal comfort and sustenance. St. Johns County recommends that all evacuees bring their own bedding, including sleeping bags or air mattresses, pillows, sheets and blankets. A five-day supply of water, nonperishable food, medication, diapers and other personal items are also suggested. Refer to the list below for additional supply suggestions:

At least a five-day supply of medications, insulin and a cooler if you are diabetic

Personal grooming and hygiene items, feminine supplies

Extra clothing and eyeglasses

Books, magazines, cards, games, etc.

Pillows, blankets, sheets, lawn chair/chaise lounge

Flashlight and extra batteries, manual can opener

Personal identification/important papers

County officials said they expect significant coastal erosion and tidal flooding and told residents that if they had flooding from Ian, they can expect it for Nicole. There could be power and water service outages on Anastasia Island.

During Ian, the Matanzas River overflowed, leaving downtown St. Augustine underwater.

“The last hurricane that just passed, we had more than 6 inches of water downstairs,” said Levens Shriver, an employee at Harry’s Seafood Bar and Grille.

It took the staff three days to clear the water out of the downstairs dining area. But now Tropical Storm Nicole, combined with a King Tide, is threatening to flood the area again. And the employees at Harry’s in St. Augustine told News4JAX that they will be ready.

“We have 500 sandbags prepped up, and tomorrow we will come in around 7 a.m. and lay down plastic in the front door with a barrier we made and then set the bags up,” Shriver explained.

All the furniture on the first floor will also be moved to the upstairs dining area to prevent being damaged.

St. Johns County has 42 miles of coast, and berm replacement was almost done from Ian. Only a half-mile was left to be finished. It’s expected a lot of that dune reinforcement will be washed out by Nicole.

Sandbags

Returning on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 a.m., the city of St. Augustine again will provide free sandbags until 12 p.m. or until the supply is depleted at Francis Field, located at 25 West Castillo Dr.

The sand and the bags are free of charge and there is a limit of 20 bags per person. Members of the public must provide their own transportation and shovels and are responsible for filling their own bags.

Vehicles should enter Francis Field from the west off Riberia Street and follow directions. The sand and bags will be available until the supply is depleted or the weather deteriorates.

St. Johns County is providing free sandbags starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at three locations throughout the county in preparation for Nicole. The sand and the bags provided are free of charge. Residents must provide their transportation and shovels and are responsible for filling their bags. There is a maximum allocation of 20 bags per person.

The sand and bags are available between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, until weather permits.

Windswept Acres Park - 5335 SR A1A South

North Beach Park - 3721 Coastal Highway

Palm Valley - Underneath the Palm Valley Bridge on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway

For additional information, visit www.sjcfl.us/hurricane.

Parking

The Historic Downtown Parking Facility will be free starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday for residents living in low-lying, flood-prone areas who are seeking higher ground for their vehicles. Residents should plan to retrieve their vehicles once the storm passes, and it is safe to return home.

For additional information, please call the Historic Downtown Parking Facility, at 904-484-5160.

Debris

A note about yard debris and recycling pickup -- residential yard debris pickup will remain on its normal schedule this week on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and operate additionally on Thursday, Nov. 10. Routes will be adjusted to accommodate the tides.

Operations on Thursday will be suspended as necessary if conditions become unsafe.

Residential recycling will not be collected this week, but will resume on Thursday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Nov. 18.

Closures

Due to the storm’s projected timeline, according to the St. Johns County School District, schools will remain open Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a regular early dismissal. Extended day services will operate as usual. There will be no afterschool activities, events, or athletics. All schools and district offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10. The district reminded students’ families that Friday, Nov. 11, is a holiday honoring Veterans Day.

All St. Johns County government offices and facilities, including parks and libraries, will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 12 p.m. and on Thursday, Nov. 10, the city of St. Augustine government offices will be closed. They will remain closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

FEMA will also temporarily close the Disaster Recovery Center in St. Johns County, located at the Wind Mitigation Building, 3111 Agricultural Center Drive, from Wednesday, Nov. 9-Friday, Nov. 11. The DRC will be inspected on Saturday, Nov. 12, and reopen once it is determined safe.

Beach driving is also restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.

Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments will be CLOSED starting Wednesday, Nov. 9, in anticipation of severe weather and potential impacts from Nicole. While the storm track is unpredictable, based on existing information, park officials have decided to err on the side of caution and focus on visitor, volunteer, and staff safety by this preemptive closure. Both Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas will remain closed until further notice. For updates, please check park websites at www.nps.gov/casa and www.nps.gov/foma.

Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 11.