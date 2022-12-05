Foggy start to the day, warm week ahead

A foggy start then mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with near seasonal temperatures. Mist and drizzle this morning will lead to a mainly dry afternoon with a slight chance of showers along our southern zones and near and along I-75. Becoming partly cloudy tonight with patchy fog inland. Warmer afternoon highs through the week.

Today: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for SE GA, low 70s for NE FL. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Becoming partly cloudy tonight with patchy fog for inland areas.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Patchy fog with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for SE GA, 50s to low 60s for NE FL. Becoming partly cloudy with temperatures warming in to the 70s for SE GA, 70s to near 80s for NE FL. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy and mild overnight with patchy fog inland.

Looking ahead: A warm and mainly dry week ahead..

7am 56

8am 58

9am 62

10am 66

11am 69

12pm 71

3pm 74

5pm 71

8pm 67

10pm 65

11pm 64

Sunrise: 7:09 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm