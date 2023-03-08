Sunny skies, a cool breeze and open windows. Clear skies with light wind tonight. Near seasonal afternoon highs continue tomorrow with breezy conditions, especially along our coastal counties. Rain chances return late Friday.

Wednesday: Breezy and cool under sunny skies. Sunny skies with highs in the 70s for inland areas, upper 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Wind NE 10-20 mph, with stronger gusts. Mostly clear and cool overnight.

Thursday: Open Window Weather continues! A cool start with 40s to low 50s for SE GA, 50s to low 60s for NE FL. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the 70s inland, upper 60s along our sandy shores. Wind ENE 10-20 mph. Partly cloudy overnight.

Pollen count: 10.5 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry...

Looking ahead: Seasonal temperatures continue tomorrow. Scattered showers develop late Friday and continue overnight. A few showers are expected early Saturday morning followed by sunny skies.

Even office cats like LaGata enjoy Open Window Weather!

LaGata, Office Kitty (.)

12pm 69

3pm 71

5pm 68

8pm 64

10pm 62

11pm 61

Sunrise: 6:45 am

Sunset: 6:30 pm