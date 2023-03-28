Scattered showers with storms, Weather Alerts possible this afternoon

A cloudy and foggy start to the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon, lingering through late tonight. After record highs yesterday, today will be cooler, although still warm for this time of year. Scattered showers and storms will develop around noon, north of I-10 and then slowly move south this evening with weakening showers, storms lingering through late tonight. Clearing skies with cooler temperatures Wednesday.

Tuesday: Scattered showers with storms, 70-80 percent. Much needed rainfall on the way with the heaviest amounts near and north of I-10. A warm start to the day under cloudy, foggy conditions. Wake up temperatures in the 60s area wide. Scattered showers possible around noon with thunderstorms developing during the late afternoon, evening, some possibly strong to isolated severe. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Rain will end late tonight. Wind SW/NW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Clearing and cooler. A cloudy start with damp roads as showers move offshore. Morning lows in the upper 40s to 50s for SE GA, 50s to 60s for NE FL. Partly cloudy skies with near seasonal afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind N/NE 10-15 mph.

Pollen count: 9.0 - Juniper, Oak, Bayberry, Grass...

Looking ahead: Cooler Wednesday through Friday. Warm start to the weekend with a chance of showers.

7am 66

8am 65

9am 70

10am 74

11am 77

12pm 79

3pm 81

5pm 79

8pm 69

10pm 67

11pm 66

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 7:43 pm