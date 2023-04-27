Here’s where you can see the Hurricane Hunters next week

File photo of a NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft. The Hurricane Awareness Tour stops in Tallahassee on Thurs., May 4. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’ve always wanted to get up close with Hurricane Hunters aircrafts and the pilots and meteorologists that fly them, next week is your chance.

The National Hurricane Center is kicking off the 2023 Hurricane Awareness Tour with a stop in Tallahassee next Thursday.

2023 Tour

The Hurricane Awareness Tour this year will feature Gulf Coast communities.

Stops are scheduled in Houston, New Orleans, Jackson, Miss., Tallahassee, and Marathon.

Each stop will feature aircraft that goes right into the core of tropical storms and hurricanes, along with the pilots and flight crews.

File photo of a WC-130J hurricane hunter aircraft. This aircraft is scheduled to be at each stop of the Hurricane Awareness Tour (File Photo) (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Meteorologists from NOAA and the National Hurricane Center will also be in attendance and will answer questions about tropical storms, hurricanes and how forecasts are created.

In addition, National Weather Service meteorologists will also be there, along with various weather and disaster preparedness organizations.

Tallahassee Stop

The closest stop to Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida will be in Tallahassee. The awareness tour will arrive next Thursday.

The event will be at the Tallahassee International Airport on the city’s southwest side.

The tour is scheduled to feature WP-3D Orion NOAA aircraft and the powerful WC-130J plane operated by the US Air Force.

Guests will be allowed to board both aircraft and learn more about how each operates inside a hurricane.

File photo of a NOAA meteorologist working on a Hurricane Hunter aircraft. Pilots and meteorologists will be available to answer questions about the aircraft and flying into hurricanes. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The event is free and the public is welcome to attend.

Public tours begin in Tallahassee at 1:30 p.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.

Next week is also National Hurricane Preparedness Week, a great time to begin preparing for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

This is an incredible opportunity to see hurricane hunter aircraft in person and learn much more about the science of tropical systems.

The hurricane season begins on June 1.