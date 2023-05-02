A Terrific Tuesday! An 11 on the Nunn-o-meter

Sunny, seasonal and windy again today. Clear skies with a chilly breeze this morning. Becoming sunny and windy with near seasonal afternoon highs. This pattern continues through the week.
Today: Sunny, seasonal and windy. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for SE GA, 80s for NE FL. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph with 30 mph gusts. Clear and cool with lighter wind overnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, cool and breezy. Wake up temperatures in the 50s for SE GA, 50s and 60s for NE FL. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s for SE GA and NE FL. Wind: NW 10-20 mph with stronger gusts. Mostly clear overnight, light wind.
Pollen count: 6.0 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory
Looking ahead: Sunny skies with seasonal temperatures through Friday.
7am 60
8am 63
9am 66
10am 70
11am 72
12pm 76
3pm 84
5pm 82
8pm 65
10pm 63
11pm 62
Sunrise: 6:43am
Sunset: 8:05 pm