A Terrific Tuesday! An 11 on the Nunn-o-meter

Sunny, seasonal and windy again today. Clear skies with a chilly breeze this morning. Becoming sunny and windy with near seasonal afternoon highs. This pattern continues through the week.

Today: Sunny, seasonal and windy. Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for SE GA, 80s for NE FL. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph with 30 mph gusts. Clear and cool with lighter wind overnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, cool and breezy. Wake up temperatures in the 50s for SE GA, 50s and 60s for NE FL. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s for SE GA and NE FL. Wind: NW 10-20 mph with stronger gusts. Mostly clear overnight, light wind.

Pollen count: 6.0 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory

Looking ahead: Sunny skies with seasonal temperatures through Friday.

7am 60

8am 63

9am 66

10am 70

11am 72

12pm 76

3pm 84

5pm 82

8pm 65

10pm 63

11pm 62

Sunrise: 6:43am

Sunset: 8:05 pm