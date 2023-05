Though the official start to Hurricane Season is June first, there is some activity in the tropics. A disturbance is developing in the tropics.

The current location of the low is a couple hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas.

Conditions do not appear to be favorable for development over the next 48 hours or 7 days. The chance of development is currently 10 percent.

This is a good time to get ahead of hurricane season and have your hurricane preparedness kit ready.