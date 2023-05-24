Wednesday Weather!

Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and isolated storms. Chances are low locally, but still, pop-ups can occur. Thunderstorm chances are most likely until 2pm today. We get a brief break in the late afternoon, but a few showers could return this evening.

Locally heavy downpours could result in temporary flooding.

Today: Warm under partly cloudy skies. Becoming partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers, storms, 50-70%. Afternoon highs in the upper 70′s. Partly cloudy with a few showers overnight.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms later into the afternoon and evening. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Pollen count: 0.6 - Grasses, Oak, Hickory

Looking ahead: Your Memorial Day Weekend looks FANTASTIC!