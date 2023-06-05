Dry and mild start to the week, does not end the same...

A dry and mild start to the week. The same can not be said for the end of the week. Mainly dry again Tuesday aside from a few seabreeze showers and storms. Rain chances increase late Wednesday and continue through the week as a cold front settles across southeast Georgia,

Monday Evening: Hazy cirrus clouds early then clearing tonight. Breezy conditions through sunset followed by lighter wind tonight. Evening temperatures in the 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot with a slight chance of a shower or two, 20 percent.. Wake up temperatures in the 60s inland, upper 60s to low 70s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores. Wind S/SW 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy late with patchy fog inland.

Looking ahead: Rain chances increase late Wednesday and continue through the end of the week.

Hazards: The tides will continue to run a little high through Tuesday morning and begin to subside this week.

Sunset: 8:26 pm

Sunrise: 6:24 am