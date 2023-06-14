73º

A stormy Tuesday leads to a wet Wednesday

Weather Alert possible for portions of our area tomorrow

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Now:  Finally, All clear!  The Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings have ended and the bulk of the rain has moved offshore.  A wet Wednesday to follow.

Tonight:  Showers with storms have ended and will continue to drift offshore.  The pattern remains unsettled and hot through the rest of the week.

Wednesday:  An earlier start to afternoon storms with the possibility of a Weather Alert for portions of our area, especially Southeast Georgia. Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with scattered showers, storms developing around noon for SE GA, 60-80 percent.  The possible Weather Alert will most likely be across southeast Georgia due to the potential of severe storms and locally heavy rainfall. Models favor areas north of I-10 for the disruptive weather.  Morning lows in the 70s.  Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s to low 90s along our beaches.  Wind W/SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead:  Increasing rain chances this week with windy conditions expected Thursday.  Scattered showers continue for Father’s Day weekend...

Sunset:  8:29 pm

Sunrise: 6:24 am

