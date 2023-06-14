A stormy Tuesday leads to a wet Wednesday

Now: Finally, All clear! The Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings have ended and the bulk of the rain has moved offshore. A wet Wednesday to follow.

Tonight: Showers with storms have ended and will continue to drift offshore. The pattern remains unsettled and hot through the rest of the week.

Wednesday: An earlier start to afternoon storms with the possibility of a Weather Alert for portions of our area, especially Southeast Georgia. Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with scattered showers, storms developing around noon for SE GA, 60-80 percent. The possible Weather Alert will most likely be across southeast Georgia due to the potential of severe storms and locally heavy rainfall. Models favor areas north of I-10 for the disruptive weather. Morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Wind W/SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Increasing rain chances this week with windy conditions expected Thursday. Scattered showers continue for Father’s Day weekend...

Sunset: 8:29 pm

Sunrise: 6:24 am