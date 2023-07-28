Our Tropical Low and Two Other Area to Watch

Central Tropical Atlantic: Keep an eye on this tropical wave located midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles continues to produce disorganized cloudiness and showers. Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for further development during the next few days and a tropical depression could form early next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days...medium...60 percent.

Southwestern Atlantic: This is our rainmaker. A weak area of low pressure has moved just inland near the Florida/Georgia border. This system is forecast to move north-northwestward over eastern Georgia through tonight and no additional development is expected. The disturbance could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of northeastern Florida, eastern Georgia, and eastern South Carolina during the next day or so.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days...low...near 0 percent.

Southwestern Caribbean Sea: Yup, this one is back too. A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea and portions of Central America are associated with a tropical wave and a broad area of low pressure. This system is forecast to move westward over Central America through tonight and development is not anticipated. This system will also bring locally heavy rainfall over portions of Nicaragua and Honduras during the next day or so.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days...low...10 percent.