Flagler County call center opens ahead of Hurricane Idalia, sandbags still available

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Emergency Management opened its call center Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

“A team of staff began manning the phone lines at 8 a.m. and they will answer calls 24/7 for the duration of Hurricane Idalia’s impact on Flagler County,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord.

The Call Center number is 386-313-4200, the regular line to the Emergency Operations Center.

“It is important to note that evacuations may be required today, Tuesday afternoon, for those in mobile homes and RVs,” a release stated.

Flagler County and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will be supporting sandbagging stations at:

Hidden Trails Community Center, 6108 Mahogany Boulevard, Bunnell (Daytona North), Tuesday, August 29, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bay Drive Park, 30 Bay Drive, Palm Coast (The Hammock), Tuesday, August 29, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are additional sandbag locations at:

Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N. Central Avenue, Flagler Beach – self-serve while supplies last

Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, Tuesday, August 29, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – limit 10 bags per resident

For safety reasons, Flagler County schools will close on Wednesday.

For more information about Hurricane Idalia and emergency preparedness, please visit www.FlaglerCounty.gov/emergency or call 386-313-4200.

Listen to partner radio station WNZF at FM 94.9 or AM 1550, or download the Flagler Radio app for updates.