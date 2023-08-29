87º
Flagler County call center opens ahead of Hurricane Idalia, sandbags still available

Flagler County schools will close on Wednesday

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord gives update on expected effects of Tropical Storm Nicole in Flagler County. (WJXT)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Emergency Management opened its call center Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

“A team of staff began manning the phone lines at 8 a.m. and they will answer calls 24/7 for the duration of Hurricane Idalia’s impact on Flagler County,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord.

The Call Center number is 386-313-4200, the regular line to the Emergency Operations Center.

“It is important to note that evacuations may be required today, Tuesday afternoon, for those in mobile homes and RVs,” a release stated.

Flagler County and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will be supporting sandbagging stations at:

  • Hidden Trails Community Center, 6108 Mahogany Boulevard, Bunnell (Daytona North), Tuesday, August 29, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Bay Drive Park, 30 Bay Drive, Palm Coast (The Hammock), Tuesday, August 29, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are additional sandbag locations at:

  • Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N. Central Avenue, Flagler Beach – self-serve while supplies last
  • Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, Tuesday, August 29, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – limit 10 bags per resident

For safety reasons, Flagler County schools will close on Wednesday.

For more information about Hurricane Idalia and emergency preparedness, please visit www.FlaglerCounty.gov/emergency or call 386-313-4200.

Listen to partner radio station WNZF at FM 94.9 or AM 1550, or download the Flagler Radio app for updates.

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

