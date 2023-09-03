A Great night to Grill Out, Labor Day too

The Labor Day holiday rolls on with sunny skies and seasonal temperatures.

Now: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A bone dry Radar and cooler evening temperatures will make for a nice night.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light to calm wind. Patchy fog for inland areas. Temperatures in the 70s.

Labor Day: A cooler start with wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Patchy fog will mix away to mostly sunny skies early then turning partly cloudy as the sea breeze picks up. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind ENE 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: The Summer sizzle returns with highs in the mid to upper 90s by midweek.

Sunrise: 7:05 am

Sunset: 7:47 pm