The Heat is on for Hump Day and Beyond

We did it again! Another tied record at JAX with 63 comfortable degrees, matching the record from 1997. Seasonal temperatures today and then the sizzle returns through the rest of the week.

Now: Hazy summer skies with near seasonal temperatures. Average highs this time of year upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light to calm wind and patchy fog. Temperatures will be in the 70s through midnight.

Tuesday: Cool and clear with wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Mostly sunny skies early then becoming partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s along the beaches, mid 90s inland. Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Hot and dry Thursday with storms developing Friday.

Sunrise: 7:06 am

Sunset: 7:45 pm