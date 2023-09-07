94º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

After a dry week, showers and storms return

Showers, storms this weekend

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
. (.)

Hot, humid and almost Friday!

A hot afternoon under partly cloudy skies.  Partly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of showers.  Increasing rain chances Friday.

Now:  Hot and humid.  Temperatures are in the 90s.

Tonight:  Partly cloudy with a very, very slight chance of showers for southeast Georgia.  Better chances after midnight.  Patchy fog for inland areas.  Temperatures will be in the 80s through around midnight.

Friday:  Showers and thunderstorms.  The first round will come in during the predawn hours just west and up to near and along I-75.  Isolated strong to severe storms during the afternoon, evening near and along I-95.  A warm start with lows in the 70s.  Mostly sunny skies will become mostly cloudy after around 2pm.  Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.  Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead:  Scattered showers with storms continue Saturday, Sunday

Sunrise:  7:07 am

Sunset:  7:42 pm

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Richard Nunn is the Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist

email

facebook

twitter