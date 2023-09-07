After a dry week, showers and storms return

Hot, humid and almost Friday!

A hot afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Partly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of showers. Increasing rain chances Friday.

Now: Hot and humid. Temperatures are in the 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a very, very slight chance of showers for southeast Georgia. Better chances after midnight. Patchy fog for inland areas. Temperatures will be in the 80s through around midnight.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. The first round will come in during the predawn hours just west and up to near and along I-75. Isolated strong to severe storms during the afternoon, evening near and along I-95. A warm start with lows in the 70s. Mostly sunny skies will become mostly cloudy after around 2pm. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms continue Saturday, Sunday

Sunrise: 7:07 am

Sunset: 7:42 pm