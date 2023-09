Today’s highs will be around 92 degrees for most of you inland, upper 80′s for the Coast.

Heat Index temperatures will reach the triple digits, topping out around 102 degrees.

Showers and a few storms possible this afternoon.

Tropics wise, we’re still tracking Hurricane Lee.

Lee was disrupted by wind shear over the weekend, but is now re-strengthening.

It’s currently a CAT 3 and will eventually become a CAT 4 again.