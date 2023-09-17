Nigel forms in the Atlantic

11:00 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Nigel was located near latitude 24.0 North, longitude 49.1 West. Nigel is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph. This general motion is forecast to continue for the next couple of days. Nigel is then forecast to turn northward by late Tuesday and accelerate northeastward after that.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected and Nigel will likely become a hurricane tonight or on Monday.

Nigel is forecast to approach major hurricane intensity by mid-week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb or 29.44 inches.

There are no hazards affecting land.