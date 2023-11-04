Cool Start, Comfortable Afternoon

Cool start with mid to upper 50s across NE FL, 60s near the coast and some upper 40s in SE GA. Afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 70s today under mostly to partly sunny skies with chances of showers in our southern counties.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s and some 40s in GA. Temperature will be in the mid upper 70s region wide.

Extra hour of sleep with sunrise at 6:43 AM and Sunset at 5:36 PM on Sunday.

Looking ahead: The dry weather pattern continues with temperatures warming back into the 80s by midweek with shower chances returning by the end of the week.