Cool Start, Comfortable Afternoon

Warming up throughout the week

Erica Lopez, Weekend Morning TMS Meteorologist, Jacksonville

Cool start with mid to upper 50s across NE FL, 60s near the coast and some upper 40s in SE GA. Afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 70s today under mostly to partly sunny skies with chances of showers in our southern counties.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s and some 40s in GA. Temperature will be in the mid upper 70s region wide.

Extra hour of sleep with sunrise at 6:43 AM and Sunset at 5:36 PM on Sunday.

Looking ahead: The dry weather pattern continues with temperatures warming back into the 80s by midweek with shower chances returning by the end of the week.

Erica Lopez is a meteorologist at News4Jax, who is passionate about forecasting the weather in both English and Spanish. Erica is a native Texan, growing up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the heart of severe weather, which sparked her passion for meteorology at a young age.

