Clouds gradually clearing.

The sun comes out of hiding today as clouds gradually clear throughout the morning and into the afternoon with partly sunny skies by the afternoon.

Areas of low clouds and drizzle are still possible for our southern counties this morning. Overall temperatures are comfortable in the mid to upper 60s.

Afternoon highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s region wide, slightly above average with a slight chance of rain and northerly winds between 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Clear start with overnight lows falling in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming into the upper 80s perfect for gameday!

REST OF THE WEEK: Thanksgiving week starts off dry then a cold front pushes through the region bringing more chances of rain Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Temperatures will drop into highs in the upper 60s in time for Thanksgiving!



TROPICS: PTC 22 struggled with strengthening and now has no chances of becoming a named storm.