Wet and then dry just in time for Thanksgiving

We start the work week with warm days then comes a chill for Thanksgiving.

Today could hold a few coastal showers followed by more widespread rain showers on Tuesday, especially by the evening and overnight.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s the next couple of days before the rain moves in Wednesday with a cold front

The front clears us out for Thanksgiving with a chilly holiday starting in the upper 40s-50s with highs in the 60s.

Friday looks soggy with a quick rain system that tracks out of the Gulf.