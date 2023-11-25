Rain is on the way, colder temperatures too!

The clouds are streaming in with showers developing along our southwestern counties. Cloudy skies with waves of rain tonight through Sunday. Widespread rain chances after midnight with rounds of the wet stuff through late Sunday. Scattered showers will continue through early Monday morning. Chilly temperatures with frost possible next week.

Now: Cloudy with showers developing across Alachua County.

Tonight: Cloudy with widespread rain chances after midnight.

Sunday: Rain will develop after midnight with waves of wet weather through the day, 70-80 percent. Rainfall total 1-2 inches near and along I-10 and across southeast Georgia. Rain chances will increase through the afternoon then turn to scattered showers late Sunday night. Morning lows in the upper 40s to 50s. Highs in the 60s to low 70s. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Hazards: Locally heavy rainfall Sunday. Get the blankets and plant protection ready, chilly morning temperatures next week could lead to patchy frost Wednesday, Thursday.

Looking ahead: Showers possible early Monday with a few showers dissipating during the morning drive. Chilly week ahead.

It’s day 25 of No-Shave November! www.no-shave.org.

Sunrise: 7:01 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm