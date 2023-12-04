Cloudy to cooler this week, frost returns

From cloudy to cooler. Mostly cloudy skies will continue to slowly clear through the night. The kickoff will be under mostly cloudy skies with partial clearing through late tonight. A cool and damp evening with temperatures slipping into the 40s overnight across our inland cities with temperatures closer to the low 50s for the River basin and along the Atlantic coast. Sunny skies with cooler afternoons and another round of frost expected this week.

Now: Cloudy, muggy, mild

Tonight: Partial clearing. Dry and cool under partly cloudy to cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Chilly start with patchy fog then mostly sunny and seasonal. Morning lows in the 40s inland, low 50s along the river and beaches. Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s, 70s for our southern counties. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Chilly overnight under clear skies.

Hazards: Frost returns Thursday morning.

Looking ahead: Sunny, chilly this week then warmer and wetter this weekend.

Sunrise: 7:09 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm