Flagler County sheriff: If you live in zone A, B or F, evacuate by 3 p.m.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - As Hurricane Dorian moves slowly along the east coast of Florida, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly urged people living in zone A, B or F to evacuate now.

"Everyone should be out of the evacuation zones by 3 p.m. today," Staly said in a video posted early Tuesday afternoon. "I understand that people are curious about what is going on at the beach, but watch it on TV and get to a safe location."

Flagler County remains under a Hurricane and Storm Surge Warnings. The sheriff said Dorian's outer bands were beginning to move through the county, and waves and rip currents at the beaches were strong on Tuesday.

"This will be a serious event for our beaches and will create extremely dangerous ocean conditions," Staly said.

The general population and domestic pet shelter is open at Bunnell Elementary School at 305 N. Palmetto St. in Bunnell.

The special-needs shelter is open and available at Rymfire Elementary School at 1425 Rymfire Drive in Palm Coast.

Registered sex offenders who need shelter are being asked to go to the Sheriff's Office, not shelters for the general population.

"We cannot stress this enough: if you are in an evacuation zone, go to a shelter now. It's better to be safe than risk your life," Staly said.

Starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, there will be a curfew in the evacuation zones for the duration of the storm. That means no one will be able to be on the roads or walking around in evacuation zones A, B and F.

"Once the winds reach a sustained 45 mph, the bridges to the barrier islands will be closed," Staly said. "We expect this to happen tonight and into Wednesday."

Effective at noon Monday, residents and visitors in evacuation zones A, B and F, as well as those living in flood-prone areas and mobile/manufactured homes countywide, are directed to evacuate in advance

Evacuation zone A includes everything east of the Intracoastal including Marineland, Hammock, Flagler Beach along State Road A1A.

Evacuation zone B includes the neighborhoods off of Colbert Lane, all of the C section and the F section east of Florida Park Drive and the F section east of Palm Harbor Parkway. This zone also includes the area east of Old Kings Road, south of State Road 100 including Bulow, Plantation Oaks, and their adjacent neighborhoods. Also included is western Flagler Beach and residences off John Anderson Highway.

Evacuation zone F is in western Flagler County and includes areas near Dead Lake -- St. Johns Park and the Haw Creek basin -- as the St. Johns River, which feeds Dead Lake is tidal.

RESOURCES: Flagler County evacuation zone map

Know your flood/evacuation zone

Schools are closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

If you need a doctor and you cannot get out, according to the sheirff, Advent Health has offered ECare visits free for all Floridians through the hurricane by using the AdventHealth app, which you can download from Apple Store or Google Play.

"To any criminals wishing to prey on our community during this emergency, you will be met by a large group of deputy sheriffs patrolling our roads along with our other partners in law enforcement. You do not want to ride out the hurricane in the Green Roof Inn," Staly said. "I do have vacancies."

He added: "I want to thank the community for taking this storm seriously and preparing in advance.

Please keep our first responders and their families in your prayers as they brave the weather to protect our community and serve you. May God bless Flagler County and keep everyone safe."

** STORE OPEN/CLOSED UPDATES**



Lowes – Normal business hours until further notice



Publix (All Flagler County) – Noon



Target – Open until 6pm (Tentative)



Tractor Supply - Open till Noon



Winn Dixie (All Flagler County) –Open till Noon



CVS-Closed — FlaglerEOC (@FlaglerEOC) September 3, 2019

Emergency management: Do not let cone shift create false sense of security

Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord urges residents not to be complacent just because Hurricane Dorian's "cone of uncertainty" has moved a tick offshore.

"We can still have life-threatening if not deadly conditions at the beach," Lord said Tuesday. "We are expecting 15 to 20-foot waves, and people should not be on the beach."

The storm surge is expected to be 4 to 6 feet for the Atlantic Ocean, and 3 to 5 feet on the Intracoastal Waterway.

As residents in zones A, B and F finish their preparations to evacuate, those with docks are asked to turn off water and power to the dock if applicable.

What to bring to a shelter

Residents are encouraged to bring their own bedding. Single/twin size inflatable mattresses are allowed, but queen and king size mattresses will not be allowed.

All residents should bring:

Five-day supply of all medications

Medical supplies and equipment

Sleeping bags, pillows, and blankets

Extra chargers and batteries for electronics

Headphones for music devices

Snacks and "comfort foods" – meals will be served

Important documents including identification, medical history, and insurance

No weapons allowed

No illegal narcotics allowed

No alcohol allowed

Residents with pets (Bunnell Elementary only):

Animals must be crated

Animals must have current vaccination records and supplies, including medications

"Pets" are dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, rodents, and turtles

Four (4) pet maximum

No snakes, reptiles or farm animals and livestock

No drop offs

Residents with special needs (Rymfire Elementary):

Special needs residents are those who require assistance with daily living or who have medical conditions that prevent or hinder their ability to care for themselves, as well as those who require electricity or oxygen

A family member or caregiver should stay at the shelter with the individual

Special needs shelters provide only limited medical care

Residents who have special medical needs (requiring daily assistance, or that prevent or hinder one's ability to care for oneself) AND

Live in evacuation zones: A, B, F, flood-prone areas, or mobile / manufactured homes; or

Require electricity for medical needs, countywide;

Check for current information on Flagler County's website www.flaglercounty.org.

The county had previously ordered evacuations for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and group homes in evacuation zones A, B and F, effective at 8 a.m. Monday. If you need to arrange transportation to the shelter please contact the Flagler County Call Center at 386-586-5111.

Flagler County's Hurricane Call Center is now operational 24 hours at 386-586-5111.

Flagler County officials are encouraging residents to sign up for weather warning notifications and for those requiring additional assistance to apply for the special needs registry.

More specifically, individuals who should register for special needs evacuation sheltering are people who require daily assistance with medical conditions that prevent or hinder their ability to care for themselves.

Residents with computer access can register for either or both online at www.flaglercounty.org/emergency.

The direct link for the ALERTFlagler weather notifications is www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

The direct link for special needs is www.flaglercounty.org/specialneeds, where a printable application form is available as well as a link to the Special Needs Registry.

All hands on deck for Palm Coast employees as EOC fully activated

Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, the City of Palm Coast is now operating its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in full activation mode to monitor Hurricane Dorian.

"We've all heard of ‘the calm before the storm,'" said Mayor Milissa Holland. "You all are the calm before, during and after the storm. Thank you for being here. Thank you for the hard work you have done to prepare for this storm. Thank you for all of the hard work you are about to do over the next few days. Your city appreciates you."

All city employees are considered essential before, during and after a storm. Staff has been working daily on preparation for the past week cleaning up streets, clearing as much debris as possible, securing parks, and mobilizing staging crews for post-storm response -- all while preparing their own homes, gathering their families' supplies and making arrangements for them to be safe during the storm. Now, staff is positioned around the clock at the City EOC which is Fire Station 25, located at 1250 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast.

"Our number one goal is for all of you to go home to your families safe and sound," said Fire Chief Jerry Forte. "Our number two goal is for us to do everything we can do to get this city to get back on its feet as soon as possible and back to a normal life."

During this time, some employees are continuing to do the normal job they have with the City, while others have transitioned into other support roles to keep city staff working to serve our residents and ensure essential services continue, weather permitting. This team will be working from the EOC until the storm has passed and as the next phase of recovery and response begins.

"I know because you're here, you're not at home with your families," said Battalion Chief Kyle Berryhill. "We appreciate your sacrifice and their sacrifice."

The City's Customer Service Department began working 24/7 as of Monday, Sept. 2. The phone number to reach them is 386-986-2360. Residents can ask about closed city facilities; trees down; utility, stormwater, and public works issues, garbage questions or anything else that pertains to the city.

Flagler County under local state of emergency

Flagler County commissioners held a special meeting at noon Thursday to declare a local state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian. The proclamation by Flagler County will be in effect for seven days. It allows Flagler County to enter into contracts and incur obligations, as well as acquire and distribute materials and supplies for the health and safety of its residents.

At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Holland signed a proclamation at City Hall declaring a local state of emergency for the City of Palm Coast.

PHOTOS: Flagler County prepares for Dorian

Gov. Ron DeSantis previously declared a state of emergency in the state of Florida for counties in the path of Dorian, identifying Flagler County as one of them.

By issuing the proclamation for the local state of emergency, this allows the city to obtain resources on an emergency basis. It also allows for state and federal resources to quickly flow to the area.

The city of Palm Coast's customer service phone line is also operating 24 hours. The phone number is 386-986-2360.

This is the first year AlertPalmCoast, which is part of AlertFlagler, will be available, which is a no-cost service that provides Palm Coast residents a variety of emergency notifications, such as severe weather, based upon the address you enroll. This service allows you to customize your notifications and choose delivery methods that include phone calls, email, SMS/Text messages, and even through a downloadable app. Click here to sign up.

Residents in Flagler County should refer to "ALERTFlagler" and "ALERTFlaglerBeach."

City of Palm Coast urges residents to limit water use if power is lost

The City of Palm Coast would like to remind residents that if they lose electric power they should reduce water consumption as much as possible with the goal of having the least amount of water going down the drain.

The wastewater sewer system can't move sewage to the treatment plant without electricity, and even with generators, the system will not be operating at full capacity.

It is especially important for residents with PEP tanks (Pretreatment Effluent Pumping System) to drastically decrease water usage if they lose electricity. PEP tanks will not empty into the wastewater system if there is no power. If the tank fills to capacity, there is a risk it could back up into your home.

If power is lost, whether you're on the gravity sewer system or have a PEP tank, do not do laundry. Flush as infrequently as possible. Put as little water down your sinks and showers as possible.

If your PEP tank alarm goes off, please call Palm Coast Customer Service at 386-986-2360. A crew will be dispatched as soon as it's safe to do so.

Palm Coast Utility has a comprehensive plan for returning full function back to the wastewater system. With a combination of tank trucks and generators, the city will utilize all efforts to pump down the system as much as possible until such time full power is restored.

Please continue to check the City's website at www.palmcoastgov.com for updates. The City is also providing information throughout the event on these social media accounts:

Remember: Be calm. Be prepared. Stay informed.

Closures and cancellations

Flagler County School officials say they anticipate further evacuations and the need for additional shelter space in the coming days. For that reason, Flagler Schools Superintendent James Tager announced schools will remain closed through Thursday, Sept. 5. When it comes to reopening schools and resuming our normal operations, Flagler Schools will continually evaluate and those decisions will be made in a timely manner.

Flagler County has suspended administrative office services Tuesday and probably into Wednesday, Sept. 4, due to the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Dorian and the response required by county staff. Decisions beyond Wednesday will be made at a later time.

City offices for Flagler Beach and Bunnell are closed Tuesday and Wednesday. They will assess their abilities to re-open later this week as more information is known about the storm. Palm Coast is closing municipal offices Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

Courthouse operations with the 7th Judicial Circuit are canceled Tuesday and Wednesday. The offices of the Supervisor of Elections are also closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Health-Flagler offices will be closed at least through Thursday.

The library closed at noon Saturday and programs will be canceled. Flagler County Parks and Recreation Department closed campsites and community centers on Sunday to make the facilities available for emergency uses if necessary. The Wickline Senior Center will be closed until further notice for the same reason.

Stay informed

Check for current information on Flagler County's website, www.flaglercounty.org, and follow "Flagler County Government" or "Flagler County Emergency Management" on Facebook or Twitter.

The county's social media team will provide updates through these official accounts:

Facebook.com/FlaglerCountyGovernment

Facebook.com/FlaglerEOC

Twitter.com/FlaglerCtyGov

Twitter.com/FlaglerEOC

Radio station WNZF at FM 94.9 or AM 1550, or download the Flagler Radio app

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.