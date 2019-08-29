Flagler County under local state of emergency as Dorian approaches

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler County commissioners held a special meeting at noon Thursday to declare a local state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The declaration was made at the meeting in Bunnell that included Sheriff Rick Staly, Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord and a representative from the Flagler County School District. It comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for 26 Florida counties, including Flagler, in anticipation of the storm.

"Hurricane Dorian is now expected to be a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane at landfall on Monday afternoon," Lord said. "We are expecting storm surge for many areas east of Interstate 95. We will be enacting evacuations and starting public sheltering on Saturday morning."

The proclamation by Flagler County will be in effect for seven days. It allows Flagler County to enter into contracts and incur obligations, as well as acquire and distribute materials and supplies for the health and safety of its residents.

"We have two high-water vehicles," explained Staly. "During Hurricane Irma, we had Vietnam-era deuce and a half, high-water vehicles. We were able to get updated military vehicles for $2,000 from the federal government so these are more modern, better conditions."

The sheriff said one of the vehicles can safely maneuver through water up to 4 feet deep. It can aid in rescues or deliver supplies. Along with the equipment, Flagler County Sheriff's Office will have personnel at the ready.

"We're going to go to what's known as Alpha Bravo shifts. By Saturday night it's all hands on deck. By that point, days off canceled, vacations canceled, trainings canceled," Staly said.

Flagler County has opened its Hurricane Call Center -- 386-586-5111 -- from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Hours will be expanded as needed.

According to the county, residents should have hurricane shutters and generators in place and ready. Food, fuel, water, medication, pet supplies, critical papers and family comfort supplies should be purchased before the weekend. Porches and patios should be cleared of items that can create a hazard.

Now is the time to finalize individual emergency plans, know evacuation zones and make home preparations. All residents should have an emergency kit that minimally includes the following:

Water – one (1) gallon of water per person, per day, for at least five to seven days to be used for drinking and sanitation.

Food – at least a five-day supply on nonperishable food. Choose foods the family will eat even under blue skies. Include some snacks and comfort food to ease stress.

Radio(s) – battery powered or hand-crank radio, and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert. Have extra batteries for both.

Flashlight(s) – and extra batteries.

Whistle – to be used to signal for help.

Dust mask – to help filter contaminated air, and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place.

Moist towelettes – and other personal sanitation items like garbage bags and plastic ties.

Wrench or pliers – to turn off utilities.

Manual can opener

Local maps

Staly and Flagler County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Don O'Brien later released a community alert video at 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Hurricane Dorian and preparations in Flagler County.

"We anticipate that the county will order a mandatory evacuation for Evacuation Zones A, B and C, which is basically everything east of I-95. We also anticipate a mandatory evacuation for Evacuation

Zone F, which is the low-lying areas on the west side of the county. If you are in one of these zones, or

if you reside in a modular home, now is the time to finalize your evacuation plan," Staly said in the video.

Staly said those locations will be announced as soon as plans are finalized by the county. Lord also told News4Jax that residents in Evacuation Zone D need to be prepared, as well.

Lord explained the county has two shelters that will be ready Friday and open to the public Saturday morning.

"The special needs shelter, which we encourage residents to preregister for that so we can make their needs, will be at Rymfire Elementary School and our general population shelter will be at Bunnell Elementary School," he said.

Flagler County officials are encouraging residents to sign up for weather warning notifications and for those requiring additional assistance to apply for the special needs registry.

More specifically, individuals who should register for special needs evacuation sheltering are people who require daily assistance with medical conditions that prevent or hinder their ability to care for themselves.

Residents with computer access can register for either or both online at www.flaglercounty.org/emergency.

The direct link for the ALERTFlagler weather notifications is www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

The direct link for special needs is www.flaglercounty.org/specialneeds, where a printable application form is available as well as a link to the Special Needs Registry.

Palm Coast declares Local State of Emergency

At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Mayor Milissa Holland signed a proclamation at City Hall declaring a local state of emergency for the city of Palm Coast.

DeSantis previously declared a state of emergency in the state of Florida for counties in the path of Dorian, identifying Flagler County as one of them.

By issuing the proclamation for the local state of emergency, this allows the city to obtain resources on an emergency basis. It also allows for state and federal resources to quickly flow to the area. Please see full proclamation attached for more details.

Holland remarks that were shared in a video to residents on social media:

Phil Montgomery and his wife are Palm Coast residents who have a home on the ocean that they bought in 2015. Hurricane Matthew came in 2016 and then Hurricane Irma came in 2017, displacing them for three-months.

"We have a ground floor and water came in for Irma and Matthew, so we are going to try and prevent it this year," Montgomery said.

Sandbags to be available for residents

In preparation for Dorian, the city of Palm Coast has an updated list of locations for sand and sandbags available for residents. Palm Coast sand stations are self-serve -- residents should bring their own shovels and be prepared to fill the bags. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household.

Residents can pick up empty sandbags (but no sand) during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at:

Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Ave., Palm Coast

Palm Coast Utility Department, 2 Utility Drive, Palm Coast

Then, the following locations have sand and sandbags at these self-service sand stations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast

Seminole Woods Neighborhood Park, 350 Sesame Blvd., Palm Coast

Palm Coast Public Works Yard, 1 Wellfield Grade, off U.S. 1 just north of Palm Coast Parkway, Palm Coast.

Holland Park, 18 Florida Park Drive North, Palm Coast

For more information, call Palm Coast Customer Service at 386-986-2360.

In Flagler County, the following locations have self-serve sand and bags available at the following locations:

MalaCompra parking lot on MalaCompra Road in the Hammock area

Old jail site at Utility Street and Old Moody Boulevard

Hidden Trails Community Center in Daytona North

Sandbags with bagging assistance will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at MalaCompra Park and Hidden Trails.

As Florida prepared Thursday for the impact of Dorian, the sheriff deployed the Flagler County Jail Inmate Work Crew to Malacompra Park to help fill sandbags for residents. This service will be provided all day on Thursday and Friday as long as weather permits and sand is available.

Storm preparation reminders

As the city of Palm Coast prepares for Dorian, there are a few important things to keep in mind in advance of the storm.

Protect your property: Keep your property and home prepared by making sure trees are trimmed well before the storm to prevent damage from broken branches; board up your windows to protect them from flying debris; bring loose outdoor items, such as trash cans, children's toys and patio furniture inside; secure all doors; and move your car inside a garage or other secure location.

Know your evacuation zone: Now is the time to find out if you are in an evacuation zone and if so, what that zone is. Areas are evacuated based on the impact of the storm. Evacuation determinations will be made by Flagler County Emergency Management and public notices will be provided at that time.

RESOURCES: Flagler County evacuation zone map

Know your flood/evacuation zone

Don't let the alphabet fool you. For example, Evacuation Zone B is NOT the B section of Palm Coast. It is related to the floodplain. This was confusing to some residents during Hurricane Matthew, which is why the city installed the evacuation zone signs on all of the stop signs in those designated areas.

Click here to find out your evacuation zone through Flagler County's website.

Generator safety: Here are some helpful tips to keep in mind: Generators should be used in well-ventilated locations outside at least 5 feet away from all doors, windows and vent openings; never use a generator in an attached garage, even with the door open; turn off generators and let them cool down before refueling; make sure the exhaust is directed away from the building; and make sure to install carbon monoxide alarms in your home.

ALERTPalmCoast: This is the first year AlertPalmCoast, which is part of AlertFlagler, will be available, which is a no-cost service that provides Palm Coast residents a variety of emergency notifications, such as severe weather, based upon the address you enroll. This service allows you to customize your notifications and choose delivery methods that include phone calls, email, SMS/Text messages, and even through a downloadable app. Click here to sign up.

Residents in Flagler County should refer to "ALERTFlagler" and "ALERTFlaglerBeach."

For storm-prep information, visit www.flaglercounty.org/emergency.

Stay informed

Check for current information on Flagler County's website, www.flaglercounty.org, and follow "Flagler County Government" or "Flagler County Emergency Management on Facebook or Twitter.

The county's social media team will provide updates through these official accounts:

Facebook.com/FlaglerCountyGovernment

Facebook.com/FlaglerEOC

Twitter.com/FlaglerCtyGov

Twitter.com/FlaglerEOC

Radio station WNZF at FM 94.9 or AM 1550, or download the Flagler Radio app

