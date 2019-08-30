Dorian strengthens to Cat. 2, expected to become major storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian strengthened into a Category 2 storm Thursday night, and the storm was expected to become a major hurricane on Friday and remain a dangerous hurricane through the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds have increase to about 105 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane hunters discovered a remarkable drop in the central pressure of Dorian on Thursday -- an indication that rapid intensification may take place over the next day or so.

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, Dorian was moving northwest near 12 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through Friday. A west-northwestward

to westward motion is forecast to begin by Friday night and continue

into the weekend.

On this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas on Thursday and Friday and approach the northwestern Bahamas on Saturday.

The timing of landfall was pushed to Monday afternoon, although still in the southern half of the state. The entire peninsula of Florida is within the forecast cone.

Because the track landfall calls for the storm to turn north and forward motion slow down, this could be bring flooding rains into the greater Jacksonville area through much of next week.

Potential impacts for greater Jacksonville:

Coast Flood Advisory through the weekend for potential minor flooding during high tides.

Increasing shower chances Friday through the weekend and into next week.

Dorian may threaten the region next week.

Local tides will already be astronomically elevated through the weekend due to the New Moon.

Excessive rainfall potential exists if Dorian passes over or west/south of the area, putting the area on the "wet" side of the storm.

