Jaguars linebacker Najee Goode, his wife help children in Bahamas

MARSH HARBOUR, Bahamas - Northeast Florida residents continue to be among the most active and generous in the relief efforts for the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

Their efforts were highlighted in the WJXT Films documentary "96 Hours of Anguish." Since the documentary aired on News4Jax, others have gotten involved to help those hardest hit by the Category 5 hurricane. Among those who have brought hope and love to the Bahamas all the way from the Jacksonville area are Super Bowl champion and Jaguars linebacker Najee Goode and his wife, Jasmine Goode.

Last week, they traveled to the Abaco Islands with News4Jax anchor and reporter Vic Micolucci to inspire others in the NFL and the River City to give back. They met 11-year-old Carlin, who lives outside Marsh Harbour with his family. Their house was destroyed in the hurricane.

Times are tough for people there who are already living in poverty before the storm. Now it's much worse. It's something Najee Goode and his wife wanted to see firsthand after watching the documentary on the crisis, so they raised money from teammates and went on the trip with the Abaco Rescue Fund, founded by the Davis family from Ponte Vedra.

"Everything that we've learned down here has been very inspirational from that standpoint," Najee Goode said. "Just happy that we were able to do that and actually see the smiles on the kids' faces after the hardships that they have to go through every day."

With two children at home, the Goodes felt compelled to help the hardest-hit children in the Bahamas.

"The kids are magical. They are resilient. They are, I would say, fearless, but we know that nobody is fearless in any degree. But they're just hopeful and, like, truly, truly hopeful that people are going to do what they say," Jasmine Goode said.

So far, Najee and Jasmine Goode, as well as Jaguars players and coaches, have contributed $15,000, and together they'll decide how that money will be best spent.

But in the meantime, the Goodes did what they do best. They hosted an impromptu sports camp for 50 children at a Fox Town school. It was amazing to see how simple games and gifts can take children's minds off their complex problems. Together with the Abaco Relief Fund and donations from people in the Jacksonville area, they passed out costumes, snacks and supplies -- small reminders that children in the Bahamas are loved.

"Any food or water or just small acts of kindness that you can share to the Bahamians helps -- building materials, still, roofing supplies, everything you'd need to build a house," said Davis Warren, co-founder of the Abaco Rescue Fund. "It's getting into the right hands -- definitely."

For Carlin, the compassion means the world.

"It's good, gives some people joy. Actually, gives a lot of people joy. It gives me joy," he said.

The Abaco Rescue Fund continues to fly in supplies -- food, toiletries and building materials. Anyone wishing to help its mission can do so by visiting abacorescuefund.org.

