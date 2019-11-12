Jaguars' Najee Goode shares how teammates helped with Dorian relief

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - One Jacksonville Jaguars player spent the bye week with News4Jax anchor and reporter Vic Micolucci in the Bahamas.

Jaguars linebacker Najee Goode and Micolucci stopped by "The Mark Brunell Show" on Monday evening to talk about their time assisting with Hurricane Dorian relief in the Abacos last week.

At Sneakers in Jacksonville Beach, the Super Bowl champ shared his experience in the storm-ravaged islands and how his teammates stepped up to help.

"I told the guys we all struggle. We've all been through hardships in our lives," Goode said. "It's an unforeseen circumstance that these children got put into, these families got put into (in the Bahamas), and our team was able to raise $10,000 to $15,000 for them and we were able to put that together to buy supplies. It was just amazing to see the connection the Jaguars have down there."

The Jaguars also donated items such as hats, clothes, towels and backpacks.

Goode said he was inspired when he went to the recent screening of the WJXT Films documentary "96 Hours of Anguish," which was put together by Micolucci. Since its release, the film has helped raise awareness and money for relief efforts in the Bahamas.

After seeing the documentary, Goode and his wife, Jasmine, helped develop a new game plan to help out the storm-torn Bahamas.

Publix joined the team, inviting Micolucci and the Goodes to the Neptune Beach store on Atlantic Boulevard on Tuesday evening to buy supplies for a Bahamian refugee family living in North Florida, as well as additional supplies to be flown to the Bahamas.

Micolucci, the Goodes and seven other do-gooders then left Wednesday morning for the Abacos.

They took a ton of supplies to storm survivors at schools, shelters and camps. Goode also had a football camp for the day.

