Ludacris raises $100K for Hurricane Dorian relief in Bahamas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Disaster relief efforts in the hurricane-stricken Bahamas just got a $100,000 boost thanks to rapper and actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges.

On Tuesday, the artist announced on Instagram that he would be donating proceeds from the sales of tickets to his 2019 LudaDay Weekend event to the ongoing disaster relief efforts.

“Over 100K Raised over The Weekend!!” the Instagram post said in part. “THANK YOU TO ALL WHO SHOWED UP AND SHOWED OUT!!! NOW WATCH ME WORK!! #givingback.”

According to the event’s website, Bridges’ annual Labor Day celebration has been devoted to "social service and responsibility" since it was first launched in 2005.

The artist’s donation is the latest in a series of donations from individuals and organizations, including Disney, Royal Caribbean and Publix, among several other contributions.

