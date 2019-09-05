Royal Caribbean sends shipment of water, food & generators to the Bahamas

Photo via Royal Caribbean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Royal Caribbean is sending a ship packed with bottled water, food, generators and other supplies to the Bahamas to help the country recover from Hurricane Dorian.

The cruise line announced its contribution to disaster relief on Twitter late Wednesday, saying: "We're with you Bahamas. In the wake of Dorian, we're mobilizing our fleet to help those who need it."

Images accompanying the tweet show the stockpiled supplies stacked up on wooden pallets ready to be shipped to the island country, which was ravaged by Dorian, then a Category 5 storm.

Royal Caribbean said it is shipping 43,000 bottles of water and 10,000 meals, as well as an untold number of generators and other vital supplies, adding that "we're just getting started."

As part of its efforts, the company is also committing $1 million to disaster relief. The cruise line's donation is just the latest example of people and organizations stepping up to help.

On Wednesday, a man was spotted at a Jacksonville Costco location buying over 100 generators for the Bahamas. The Walt Disney Company has also pledged $1 million to the recovery effort.

